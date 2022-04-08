3 hours ago

Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo has described politics as a calling.

He told Nana Quasi-Wusu (PM) on Y 97.9 FM that one needs to be called before he or she can venture into politics.

“Politics is a calling, you have to be called before you can venture. It has a lot of demands and it is an experience no one gives you,” he said.

The defeated NDC parliamentary candidate revealed he always thinks about the progress of the people and the country.

“I think about the people, Ghana, and what to do to make the people feel better,” John Dumelo stated.

He added that he has not regretted spending his resources to vie for an MP-ship which did not end well for him.