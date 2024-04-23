4 hours ago

The founder of the National Interest Movement (NIM), Dr Abu Sakara Foster seems unperturbed by the mass defection that has hit the Movement for Change (C4M).

According to him, the timing is good for C4M, given that the people have not been assigned any major roles for the 2024 election.

“It’s even good that people who you planned maybe to rely on moved out now. In case they become polling agents then that one will be too late,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Citi TV.

About 6,000 young politicians who had previously defected from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to join Alan Kyerematen’s M4C on Monday announced their return back home.

Led by former NPP parliamentary candidate aspirant for Adentan, Alfred Ababio Kumi, the group admitted that leaving the NPP was a mistake.

But to Dr Abu Sakara, the Movement doesn’t exist to force membership, adding people who may be seeking convenience will not survive.

“So, we’re not here to force people to be with us, we’re here to have an alliance of conviction. It’s not an alliance of convenience.

“Those people who are looking for political convenience will always defect to one area or another which is more convenient. We’re trying to build a political conviction, that will be sustainable and durable,” he added.