2 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has arrested Kwofie Stephen, a polling station agent, for double voting at the Wassa Akropong-Appiahkrom polling station A in the Western Region during the ongoing general elections.

The suspect was caught in the act of electoral fraud after casting more than one vote, a violation that undermines the integrity of the democratic process.

Following the arrest, Kwofie Stephen was taken into custody and is currently assisting authorities with their investigation.

The police have vowed to ensure a thorough investigation to maintain the integrity of the election and uphold the rule of law.

Electoral officials and law enforcement agencies have warned that any attempt to manipulate the election process will be met with severe consequences.

This incident has raised concerns among voters and political observers about the potential for fraud, but authorities have assured the public that they are committed to conducting a transparent and fair election.

As the election continues, the police have called on all citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities, ensuring a smooth and credible election process for all.