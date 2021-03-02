2 hours ago

Social media users have laid Pope Skinny on a chopping board for alleging that the late Ebony was killed by the gods of her hometown because she had an affair with her female best friend, Frank Kuri during their stay.

Videos of Pope Skinny claiming without evidence that both friends received an instant death penalty for their sins flooded social media and as such has attracted a huge public backlash.

“Let me tell you what the pastors are not telling you. Let me tell you what God revealed to me. Whether you like it or not, I’ll drop that bombshell. The honest truth is that Ebony was a lesbian and the girl she was with was also a lesbian. May her soul rest in peace. She was my girl, my friend. I first met Ebony and that girl at KOFAS’s studio. She was then a student at Manfe, MEGIS so I know what I’m saying. There are some villages in Ghana that hate lesbianism. When Ebony travelled to her hometown with Franky, they made love there and they were killed for it,” the rapper alleged in the said video.

Describing such comments as distasteful, some social media users have expressed disgust and suggested that the rapper be sued for what they say is a "defamation of character".

“This is where sometimes I wish the Ghana laws work like aboard because the family needs to sue him for defamation of character. This is still someone’s child that died, have a little respect and decency,” a social media wrote.

“Absolute nonsense. Anka s3 half of the world Is gone already. So the gods cannot give money, cannot help their people, cannot help with food and water issues, educations, road issues, Ghana is not a progressive country but they have the energy to kill lesbians and gay people. Mtcheww kraa,” said another.

Meanwhile, father of the late Ebony Reigns, Mr. Opoku Kwarteng has asked Pope Skinny to apologize for spewing lies about his daughter or face his wrath.

In an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom plus FM, Mr. Kwarteng asserted that Pope Skinny made frivolous defamatory statements about the late Ebony.

A U.S-based Ghanaian identified as ‘Black Jesus’, has also threatened to release videos of musician Pope Skinny engaging in gay sex.

