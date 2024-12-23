1 hour ago

Renowned Ghanaian dancer ,Combos Man and his girlfriend, Miss Bella, were involved in a severe motor accident at Tanoso, near the IPT traffic light.

The incident occurred when the motorbike they were riding was struck by a vehicle along the Campus stretch.

Following the crash, Combos Man was rushed to a hospital for medical attention.

However, due to the ongoing ‘no bed syndrome,’ he reportedly had to be treated in an armchair.

The dancer sustained multiple injuries to his head, face, legs, and arms, while Miss Bella suffered minor injuries to her face and arms.

Fans and well-wishers have expressed their concern and sent messages of support, wishing them both a speedy recovery.