10 hours ago

Popular Ghanaian dancer cum musician, Jerry One, has passed on.

The late Jerry One, who had featured in several music videos and mounted various stages, reportedly died on December 23, 2023.

Although the cause of his death is unknown, Jerry’s demise was announced by popular TV3 presenter, Giovani Caleb on social media.

The news was received with shock and tons of condolences have since flooded the comment section of the said post, particularly on Facebook.

The late Jerry One had a popular track titled ‘Only You’ which features highlife musician Okyeame Kwame.

He also choreographed for Flowking Stone’s ‘Rapping Drums’, M.anifest’s ‘No Shortcut to Heaven’, Kuami Eugene’s ‘Turn Up’, among other popular tunes and music videos.

Jerry One also directed the choreography in several TV commercials including the popular ‘Savannah Paint’, and Malta Guinness adverts, among others.