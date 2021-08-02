3 hours ago

It has been a bunch of good news for Hearts of Oak in recent times as they ended their nearly 12 year wait for the league title and are on course for the double but the phobian fraternity is breveaed.

Sad news reaching Ghanaguardian.com, indicates that vociferous Accra Hearts supporter Paa Kofi Sunsum Busunbru has passed on.

According to our sources, the former Communications Director for Hearts of Oak National Chapters Committee(NCC) Paa Kofi Sumsum passed on after a short ailment.

His latest ever post on social media was last month 10th July,2021 when the phobians ended they league title drought.