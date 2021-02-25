1 hour ago

Popular Ghanaian photographer Emmanuel Bobie aka Bob Pixel is reported dead.

The talented photographer who won the hearts of many through the lenses of his camera before his demise announced that he had been infected with the deadly coronavirus disease.

Tributes have started pouring out from his friends, close associates and clients he worked with as a photographer.

He was among the pioneers in making photography a prominent commercial enterprise which one can solely rely on in life.

Bob Pixel was renowned for taking shots of beautiful scenes, tourist sites in Ghana, festivals, politicians and all social gatherings among others.

He worked with a lot of celebrities such as actress Yvonne Nelson, rapper M.anifest, musician Joe Mettle actor and politician John Dumelo, Menaye Donko, actress Jackie Appiah and actor James Gardiner.

The late photographer was survived by three children.

SOME OF HIS WORKS AND HIS KIDS BELOW:

