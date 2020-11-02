1 hour ago

Pro-NPP prophet, Isaac Owusu Bempah has allegedly uncovered a clandestine plot by some elements within National Democratic Congress to destabilize his church and the country.

Owusu Bempah claimed in an Okay FM interview that some elements within the biggest opposition party are plotting to murder him, members of his security details and some officials of the governing New Patriotic Party.

He said that the services of assailants have been sought by the NDC to kill a security man at his church premises in Odorkor.

He recounted how he and some members of his church survived an attack by assailants in Kumasi.

“Some people have hired killers to shoot my security and make it seem like my church is not a safe place. They want to scare people from coming to my church

“We went to Kumasi one day and we were attacked by some gunmen. They exchanged guns with my people. All the people in the hotel had to seek cover. Why do they want to kill me? I said it in the past that they were planning to kill some NPP members but people did not take me seriously. If you want to kill my security and cause fear and panic,” he asserted.

Asked which people he believes are behind the attack, Owusu Bempah replied “It’s the NDC who have planned to kill me. They’ve planned to even come to my house and attack me”.

In almost every prophecy or statement on the NDC and their flagbearer, Bempah had either predicted defeat for them or accuse them of something sinister.

Quizzed on his perceived attacks on the John Mahama, Bempah said “when God rejected Saul, Samuel who loved Saul prayed for him but God got angry with Samuel and ordered him to stop praying for Saul. So, if God rejects someone and you pray for him, you infuriate God. God has chosen Akufo-Addo and reject Mahama”

Ghanaweb