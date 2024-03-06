23 hours ago

The names of those expressing interest in replacing the late John Ampontuah Kumah, the former MP for the Ejisu seat, are starting to surface.

The most recent contender is Lawyer Mrs. Portian Acheampong Abronye, the wife of Kwame Baffoe, aka Abronye DC, NPP's Bono Regional Chairman.

Portia's posters are all over the internet, indicating that she will run for the by-election.

Even though not much is known about Portia political career, some internet nerds have speculated that she would be a strong candidate for the vacant Ejisu seat.

Other names that have surfaced as potential candidates are Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, the widow of the late MP John Kumah and Lawyer Kwesi Nyantakyi, the former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Meanwhile, the NPP has scheduled the Ejisu parliamentary primary on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Per the approved schedule, nominations for aspiring parliamentary candidates will open on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, and close on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

The General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong in a statement stressed that no individual would be denied access to purchase nomination forms.