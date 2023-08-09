1 hour ago

A portion of the bridge at Nyomoase on the Atebubu-Yeji road in the Atebubu-Amantin Municipality of the Bono East Region has caved in.

Per reports available to GhanaWeb, one side of the bridge on the Nyomo River caved in the early hours of Wednesday, August 9, 2023, compelling commuters to resort to only one side of the road.

Aside from the inconvenience to road users, only smaller vehicles and motorbikes are allowed to use the side that is functional as a precautionary measure by the residents.

According to the Assembly Member for the Nyomoase Electoral Area, Jacob Bimpor Kuuchando, he suspects a recent heavy downpour in the area that submerged the bridge might have contributed to its collapse.

“We woke up today to see that one side of the bridge on the Nyomo River has caved in so as we speak road users are only using one of the roads. There was no rain yesterday so I suspect a recent downpour that submerged the bridge is the reason for the collapse of the bridge”.

He however expressed fear that he is afraid the other side might as well cave in and appealed to the Regional Highway Authority to immediately fix the side that has caved in to forestall any disaster.

“I am afraid that the other side left might also cave in in the coming days so I am appealing to the Ghana Highways Authority to quickly fix the bridge before we are completely cut off or to avert any disaster”.

A driver, Ahmed Iddrisu expressed worry that the situation is likely to affect movement on the road unless it is addressed immediately.

“The situation will affect movement on the road in the coming days and that is my worry

Speaking to GhanaWeb via a phone interview, the Municipal NADMO Director, Musah Shaibu, disclosed that they have visited the scene to ascertain the extent of damage and assured that the issue will be fixed soon.

“I have visited the scene with my men to see the situation for ourselves and we realised one side of the bridge has caved in so we have sent a report and we know the situation will be addressed.”

Source: Ghanaweb