Ghana's group opponents Portugal will play one last friendly match against Nigeria before taking on Ghana in the opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Portuguese will test their strength against the team Ghana defeated to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana drew 0-0 with Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium before drawing 1-1 with the same opponents to qualify for the World Cup via the away goal rule in March this year.

Portugal's schedule before the Qatar World Cup finals has also been revealed with the selecao set to play their final friendly match against Ghana's fierce rivals Nigeria on November 17 at the Istagio Jose Alvarade in Lisbon.

This match against Nigeria is the final game to assess the squad before taking on Ghana in the opening match.

After playing Nigeria, Portugal is expected to enter Qatar one day later for the action to begin.

