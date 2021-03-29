1 hour ago

New Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto has began work for his new club after arriving in Kumasi on Saturday and even watched his boys play a mid season friendly match at the club's Adako Jachie training grounds against Rainbow Stars.

Kotoko officially announced the appointment of the former Black Stars coach on Friday morning.

He watched the match in the company of Miguel Bruno who will serve as an assistant coach and also a video analyst with the club' CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah and Administrative Manager Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi also present.

The Portuguese trainer on Monday morning began work with his assistant coach Miguel Bruno as they bid to prepare the team for the second round of the Ghana Premier League season which is expected to start on 16th April,2021.