National Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi says Akufo-Addo has been exposed over his unfulfilled pledges and Ghanaians will decide his fate in December 2020.

Addressing the press about recent controversies about the galamsey fight, in light of some 500 missing excavators and the President’s vow to rid the country of the canker, putting his presidency on the line, Sammy Gyamfi chastised the government for looking on for the situation of galamsey to get out of hand.

“Posterity and the people of Ghana will judge Akufo-Addo come December 2020.”, he said, while referencing, among others, the River Pra in the Twifo Praso District of the Central Region, which has been polluted and has turned muddy.

Mr. Gyamfi said galamsey has intensified in the last 3 years, under the Akufo-Addo-led government, adding that beyond failing to honor his promise to Ghanaians, he (Nana Addo) has also aggravated the menace by watching on as appointees under him push the ‘galamsey agenda’ in their subtle ways.

“Akufo-Addo has failed to fight against galamsey…The fight against galamsey is not about NDC, nor NPP, but about the people. That's why we all rallied behind him to fight against galamsey when he made a solemn promise to put his presidency on the line to fight galamsey but he failed.”

“Akuffo-Addo claimed in a speech that River Pra had been cleared….the people in the area relied on this water for livelihood.” He said.

“Galamsey has intensified in the last 3years while Akufo-Addo claims the fight against galamsey has been won……What we are seeing today is the handy work of some officials of the Akufo-Addo government and foreigners.”

According to Sammy Gyamfi, the situation would have been better than what we have witnessed in the past and what now is, if individuals and government officials implicated in the menace were investigated and prosecuted.

“If Charles Bissue was standing trial, people like John Boadu, Ekow Ewusi and others will not have joined the galamsey business today.” He said.

Source: Ghanaweb.com