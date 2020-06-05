1 hour ago

Coach of the Black Queens, Mercy Tagoe Quarcoe has urged the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to as a matter of urgency postpone the African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) which is to be hosted by Republic of Congo this year.

CAF has postponed the qualifiers of the competition since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Africa and most part of the world.

With no end in sight of the COVID-19 and no clear date for the restart of the qualifiers the head coach of the Black Queens has called for the postponement of the tournament.

“Looking at how the world has suffered from the pandemic it will be difficult to hold the AWCON. My girls are psychologically shaken by the pandemic and the situation keeps getting worse”, she told Happy FM.

The former Black Queens players says that it will be difficult to have players in camp anytime soon due to the fear and stigma created by the pandemic

“The girls even fear to visit their friends to even talk about getting them to camps for training.”

The former Halifax Ladies coach proposed also proposed to organizers of the competition to wait and have the tournament when it's safe.

“If we can wait and have the tournament next year to protect the players from contracting the virus, I am for that” she said.