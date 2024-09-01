1 hour ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has reminded persons threatening not to hand over power in the December elections that they have no such choice.

According to the Speaker, the national constitution is clear on who owns power- the people- whose choices at the polls must be respected.

Speaker Bagbin told journalists in Tamale on Friday that, “Those, who make utterances that they won’t hand over power, will have no choice but to do so because the Constitution says so, and the power is with the people,”

He was responding to questions from journalists during an engagement with the Northern Region branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to discuss Parliament’s role in ensuring peaceful elections and legislative challenges.

The Speaker assured them of Parliament’s commitment to a peaceful electoral process.

The engagement preceded a public lecture on Saturday organised by the Office of the Speaker to celebrate 30 years of Parliament and the country’s democracy.

He also touched on the passage of the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Bill, explaining the rigorous processes behind passing controversial bills, which include scrutiny, stakeholder engagement, and budget approvals.

He underscored the legislative process and said it considered diverse perspectives, even on contentious bills.

The Northern Regional Chairman of the GJA, Yakubu Abdul-Majeed, commended Speaker Bagbin for his commitment to press freedom and support for journalists in the country.

He called on journalists to prioritise the country’s peace and play their roles in a manner that will ensure peaceful elections this year.

Many individuals and groups, including some civil society and the main opposition National Democratic Congress party, have called attention to veiled threats that the ruling New Patriotic Party may not relinquish power.

Source: GNA