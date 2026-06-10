PPA issues final warning to public institutions over procurement compliance breaches

The Public Procurement Authority (PPA) has issued a final warning to public institutions that continue to disregard mandatory transparency requirements under the Public Procurement Act, signalling a stricter enforcement regime in the management of state contracts.

The caution follows a compliance audit of the Ghana Electronic Procurement System (GHANEPS), which revealed that several entities had failed to upload procurement plans and contract award details as required by law.

The Authority warned that persistent non-compliance could lead to the public naming of offending institutions, administrative sanctions, and possible restrictions on approvals for single-source and restricted tendering requests.

Under Sections 21 and 31 of the Act, procurement entities are required to publish and regularly update procurement plans and contract award information on GHANEPS to ensure transparency and accountability.

The PPA noted that failure to comply undermines competitive procurement processes, weakens transparency, and limits public oversight of government expenditure.

It further reminded heads of procurement entities that responsibility for compliance lies directly with them, in line with Section 18 of the Act.

According to the Authority, procurement violations are not merely procedural lapses but issues of leadership accountability, placing responsibility squarely on chief executives and controlling officers.

The latest warning comes at a time of increased scrutiny of public procurement practices, an area often criticised for sole-sourcing, restricted tendering, and concerns about value for money.

Recent attention has also been drawn to procurement governance following a petition by policy think tank IMANI Africa to President John Dramani Mahama over alleged irregularities in state insurance arrangements.

Although the PPA directive is not tied to any specific case, it reinforces growing calls for stronger enforcement and improved transparency in public contracting.

The GHANEPS platform was introduced to digitise procurement processes, enhance transparency, and provide a clear audit trail for government contracts.