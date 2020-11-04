1 hour ago

With its recent assessment, the Patriots for Peace and Development (PPD) has rated the work of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo higher than the late President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

According to the Convener of the Group, Richard Danso, Akufo Addo’s free Senior High School, (SHS), one district one factory, one village one dam among other key policy initiatives put Akufo Addo’s administration ahead of that of the Late Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

For instance, the free SHS cuts across the country at a time when the country population is around 32 million compared to Nkrumah who only extended free education to only the Northern sector of the country when the population was under 7 million.

President Akufo Addo fulfilled its campaign promise by providing free SHS to over 1.2 million people in the country, which has given great financial relief to most parents.

“Arguably, Nkrumah ruled the country for at least 7 years but built less than 30 secondary schools, however, President Akufo came into office in 2017 and completed at least the 26 uncompleted schools started by the ex-President, H.E John Dramani Mahama and has continued to build 30 schools to meet the demand of the population.

Additionally, President Akufo Addo’s administration has established over 70 one district one factories spread across the country. This has really expanded the economy and has given meaningful jobs to many Ghanaians.

“They have also constructed dams to support farming activities across the country which has made enough food available for consumption. Even within the COVID 19 pandemic, the President, through the NBSSI made available GHC1billion to support SMEs in the country”, he said.

Akufo Addo’s performance within the space of three and half years of his administration has given him a notch higher compared to the performance of the late Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

If we want to compare data, Akufo Addo’s performance within these three and half years far exceeds the Late President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. All the projects that Nkrumah did were just limited to a specific area, it fails to benefit the larger population.

This means that, should Ghanaians vote for him in the upcoming general elections, he would deliver more for the country”, he said.

“Aside from this great achievement, the President has continued to implement key policies that are giving hope and reviving the lives of many Ghanaians, this is a mark of a great leader.

This is not an endorsement to coerce Ghanaians to vote for him but the reality on the ground”, he said.

Source: Ruth Aboagye