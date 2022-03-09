3 hours ago

Seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt has heaped praises on President Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo-Addo for flying a commercial flight to the Dubai Expo 2020.

President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Alan Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade and Industry and officials of the Office of the President and Foreign Ministry.

According to reports, the persons that formed the President's entourage were twenty-seven in number.

The President is scheduled to return to Ghana on Thursday, March 10.

President's Private Jet Criticisms

President Nana Akufo-Addo has in recent time been bombarded by intense criticisms for his penchant to board luxurious private jets which cost Ghana hundreds of thousands of dollars.

A major critic of the President's travels in private jets has been the MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who recently claimed the President had been flying in luxurious private jets on international assignments at the expense of the tax payer.

On one of the President's trips, Mr. Ablakwa wrote;“The Airbus ACJ320neo owned by Acropolis Aviation based in Farnborough, UK and registered as G-KELT, is the most luxurious and the most expensive in the Acropolis fleet. The manufacturers describe it as “the most outstanding ambassador for Airbus Corporate Jets.” It costs the Ghanaian taxpayer approximately £15,000 an hour when President Akufo-Addo rents it.

''President Akufo-Addo undoubtedly has the greatest taste any Ghanaian President has ever had, but the question is, should that insatiable appetite for his creature comforts be at the expense of the suffering masses?

''Let’s further analyze President Akufo-Addo’s latest trip to Europe: per Flightradar24, the G-KELT aircraft left Accra with the President to Paris on the 16th of May — a 6 and half hour duration. Airlifted the President from Paris to Johannesburg for 11 hours on the 23rd of May. Then Johannesburg to Accra on the 25th of May was a five and half hour flight. This gives us accumulated flight travel of 23 hours; so at £15,000 an hour, it thus cost us a colossal £345,000. At the current exchange, that is a staggering GHS2,828,432.80.''

Ablakwa Commends Prez

As the President's main critic over his foreign travels, Mr. Ablakwa has now made a turn to commend him for opting to fly First Class on Emirates.

He disclosed the President has saved the Ghanaian taxpayer an impressive US$468,000.00 (equivalent to GHC3,306,139.20).

“I sincerely applaud President Akufo-Addo for flying commercial to the Dubai Expo as he left Ghana yesterday,” Ablakwa posted on Facebook.

“When our elected officials finally exhibit good judgment, even if it took great struggle from us, we should be courageous and objective to acknowledge their penitent conduct.

“From our unimpeachable and impeccable tracking, this is the first time in at least a year, President Akufo-Addo has jetted out of the continent without using a profligate and sybaritic charter at profound expense to the suffering Ghanaian taxpayer,” he said.

Pratt Joins 'Praise' Brigade

Mr. Pratt, contributing to Peace FM's morning programme ''Kokrokoo'', seized a moment to comment on His Excellency Akufo-Addo's Emirates trip.

In a brief response, he said ''this is good news'', to wit he is pleased with the new order of the President's international travels.

Mr. Pratt however picked a slight issue with his entourage to the Dubai expo, stating the twenty-seven (27) officials is ''still a huge number''.

About Dubai Expo 2020

The expo aims to forge new partnerships and inspire ground-breaking solutions across key industries worldwide.

It also seeks to raise awareness about the worldwide issues that mankind faces.

It provides several possibilities for networking and the promotion of international connections. Individual pavilions will be set up at Expo 2020, with countries exhibiting their unique cultures and technical innovations.

President Akufo-Addo will deliver a statement on “Ghana Day” scheduled for 8 March 2022, hold bilateral talks on matters of mutual interest with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and participate in a Business Forum under the auspices of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC); and hold meetings with other investors interested in doing business in Ghana.