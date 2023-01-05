4 hours ago

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is calling on the clergy to continue praying for Ghana and its leaders in the face of the economic challenges the country is faced with.

Mr. Akufo-Addo says a divine intervention will help the country come out of its current predicaments.

He reiterated his commitment to seeing a prosperous Ghana, where justice and peace are embraced.

There was a downturn in the value of the cedi, with prices of goods and services as well as fuel soaring during the last quarter of 2022.

The Government of Ghana launched the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme on December 5, 2022, which affects Government of Ghana bonds listed on the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM).

The President made the call when he addressed the 28th National and 16th Biennial Congress of the National Union of Ghana Catholic Diocesan Priests Association in Koforidua, in the Eastern region.

“I will continue to ask you to pray for our nation so that we can surmount the current economic challenges we faced together. As the President of Ghana, I’m determined to see a prosperous Ghana, where justice and peace embrace [each other]. But the common good is safeguarding and promoting the nation,” the President stated.

Source: citifmonline