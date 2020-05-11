1 hour ago

Entertainment Analyst, Nana Kwame Gyan has called on Ghanaians to pray for gospel singer Joyce Blessing to keep her strong in the midst of his marriage on the verge of collapsing.

According to the outspoken media personality, these are very difficult times for the gospel singer hence his calls on all Ghanaians to pray and wish her well in these hard times.

Earlier this week, there were videos circulating online in which the musician was seen in a scuffle with her sister-in-law over the custody of her children.

Apparently, the marriage between Joyce Blessing and her husband Dave Joy has hit the rocks with some rumors of divorce between the two.

According to our sources, her husband Dave Joy, left home with their children without informing his wife, Joyce Blessings.