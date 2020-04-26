25 minutes ago

A 35-year-old mother-of-four, who is said to be positive for COVID-19 in the Ashanti Region, has safely delivered a baby girl at the Kumasi South Hospital.

According to reports, the delivery took place in the dawn of Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Both the mother and child however are safe, sources familiar with the situation told ClassFM’s Gemma Appiah.

The mother was admitted on 23 April 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Doctors and nurses are monitoring them in case of any needed intervention.

The Ashanti Region, so far, has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases – 69.

The case count in Ghana has increased to 1,550, the Ghana Health Service said on Sunday, April 26 2020.

It is, thus, up by 271 more cases.

Also, one more person has succumbed to the virus, bringing the number of deaths to eleven while 21 more persons have recovered.

Of the 271 new cases, 75 were detected through routine surveillance and 196 through enhanced contact-tracing.

So far, a total of 100,622 tests have been across the country by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and the Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 1,347, Ashanti Region – 69, Eastern Region – 57, Oti Region – 17, Central Region – 17, Northern Region – 13, Volta Region – 10, Upper West Region – 8, Upper East Region – 8, North-East Region – 2, Western Region – 1 and Western North Region – 1.