Coach Yaw Preko failed in second attempt to beat Accra Hearts of Oak in the 2020/21 league season as his Medeama was side got hammered by 2-0 in Accra.

It was Preko second meeting against his boyhood club after guiding Accra Great Olympics to inflict a 2-0 defeat to the Phobians in the first Round of the league.

He got the second opportunity on Sunday when he led Medeama to the Accra but this time he was stopped by Coach Samuel Boadu, who crossed carpets to the camp of the Rainbow club.

The Phobians scored from either half to maintained their league lead.

A 40th minutes strike from Ibrahim Salifu and header from Benjamin Afutu ensured Preko's 2-0 pride against Hearts got cancelled.

The Phobians, with superior goals, have now increased their point build up to 53, same points with archrivals Asante Kotoko.