Safety and Security officers for the 18 Premier League clubs will undergo a one-day training programme on Thursday, November 05, 2020 at the GFA headquarters in Accra.

The training is part of preparations towards the smooth take-off of the 2020/2021 football season.

The training is in two folds, theory and practical lessons, to be spearheaded by the Chairman of the safety and security committee, D.S.P Emmanuel Asante.