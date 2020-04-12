2 hours ago

Caleb Ekuban is attracting interest from clubs in Great Britain as Brighton and Hove Albion is the latest club to join the hunt for the Trabzonspor striker.

According to Fanatik, the English Premier League side have approached Trabzonspor for the Ghanaian striker.

The English club is the latest side to show an interest in the former Leeds United marksman after Scottish side Rangers were credited with an interest in the burly forward.

Ekuban is no stranger to English football as he has in the past played for fallen English giants Leeds United before signing for the Turkish side.

He has since moving to Turkey revived his stalling career after scoring eight goals in 25 matches for the league leaders despite the injury woes.

The Premier League side must ward off competition from Scottish side Rangers If they want to secure the signature of the Trabzonspor star.

His current contract with Trabzonspor runs out in the summer of 2022.