The Spark 10 Pro is TECNO’s latest offering in the mid-range Spark lineup made for Gen Zs and people young at heart.

The device features a starry glass back panel, a glossy finish and a punch-hole sleek design.

Consumers can pre-order the latest SPARK 10 Pro with a minimum deposit of GH₵ 200 via an online shop or walk into any TECNO accredited shop nearby .

TECNO is offering amazing freebies when you pre-order and upon completion of payment.

As an added bonus, consumers get FREE 2GB Data per month for six (6) months. The Spark 10 pro is in three color choices, the Starry Black and Pearl White models sporting glass backs and the Lunar Eclipse variant featuring a textured leather finish.

The TECNO SPARK 10 pro comes with a 32MP ultra-clear glowing selfie front camera with dual flashlights that enhances selfie shots especially in low-light conditions, while the rear camera has a 50-megapixel main camera, an AI lens, and a dual-LED flash unit and more for photography enthusiasts.



The TECNO SPARK 10 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 gaming processor that is optimized for superior gaming experiences and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging via USB-C as well as an internal storage of up to 256GB ROM and 8GB RAM.

With TECNO’s latest SPARK 10 Pro, Get ready to Glow as you are!