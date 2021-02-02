1 hour ago

Two representatives of the Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (Presec), Legon who won the 2020 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) have been accepted into Ashesi University.

The University in a post on its website disclosed that Isaac Kofi Gyamfi and Daniel Kekeli Gakpetor have been accepted into its Ashesi Engineering Class of 2024.

Isaac, who earned the nickname the "Black Panther" very early on in the Presbyterian Boys High School, he hopes his Ashesi education will prepare him for another lifelong goal: to inspire more young people in Ghana to become Engineers.

"In our society, Engineers are often considered as technicians, with medical professionals seen as having more impact," he explains. "My goal is to help correct this by pioneering new products and ideas that improve lives across the continent and helping deepen the impact and recognition of Engineers across Africa."

Daniel also hopes to contribute towards increasing access to affordable energy, which he considers as one of the most pressing challenges facing the continent.

He said: "A lot of people, especially in Africa, still do not have access to a reliable and affordable electrical power supply," he explains. "A lot of things are now becoming dependent on technology, and for the continent to be able to build and create new technological tools effectively, we need good power supply. If I have the opportunity, that is the first problem I will seek to solve."

The Presbyterian Boys High School is the most represented in Ashesi's Class of 2024, serving as the alma mater of 7 per cent of the class.