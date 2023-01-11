5 hours ago

The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah has said American rapper, Meek Mill did not seek permission before recording his music video at the Jubilee House in Accra.

His comments come on the back of huge backlash from the Ghanaian public on a teaser of the music video released by the American rapper moving around the Jubilee House with his crew from the frontage to the conference hall and other seating areas.

There has been public angst after Meek Mill released portions of the video via Instagram reel.

The rapper was later seen standing in front of the lectern mostly used by the President during his addresses.

However, in a tweet on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the former Deputy Director of Research at the Presidency stated that the seat of government had no knowledge of the musician’s actions.

“Meek Mill music’s video was not sanctioned by the Presidency. Its permission was not sought whatsoever for the use of the video.

“The musician has realized his indiscretion, apologized and taken down the video,” Mr. Ahiagbah stated.

Meanwhile, a security analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa says American rapper, Meek Mill’s music video at Ghana’s seat of Government, Jubilee House constitutes a major security breach.

Commenting on the matter on the Morning Starr with Naa Dedei Tettey on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Dr. Bonaa indicated that under no circumstance should the security at the Presidency have allowed the rapper to do what he did.

“When I saw the video what came to mind first is that this is a major security breach. I saw it as a major security breach without asking any questions because the seat of government on paper is where the President and his family are supposed to reside.

“On paper, it is where the President, Vice President by and large, and his cabinet if you check the Constitution are supposed to usually have their meetings. So it is a premise that is highly protected, it is supposed to be the most protected facility in this country,” Mr. Bonaa stated.