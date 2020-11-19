1 hour ago

The Office of the President of the Republic of Ghana has served notice that it has no intention of engaging in a banter with now-former Special Prosecutor, Martin A. B. K. Amidu on circumstances leading to his resignation.



Martin Amidu on Monday, November 16, 2020, resigned from his post as Ghana's Special Prosecutor after spending three years in office.

Among other things, Mr. Amidu in his resignation letter and a subsequent statement to the public stated political interference and lack of independence as reasons warranting his resignation.

The presidency, after taking notice of his resignation and accepting same, also wrote a reply to Martin Amidu, basically denying allegations made in his resignation letter.

The presidency among other things stated that the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at no point attempted to coerce Mr. Amidu into shelving his corruption risk assessment report on the Agyapa deal as he had alleged in the resignation letter.

Owing to the history of Martin Amidu, there are rife public expectations of what will be a response from him to the government. Public expectations are also growing to the effect that government will also react and engage in a banter of statements if the former Special Prosecutor should eventually respond to the presidency.

However, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, has already served notice that the initial response from the seat of government, will be the only statement it will put out on the resignation of Mr Amidu and issues emanating thereof.

"The statement put out by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, which was addressed to the former Special Prosecutor, Mr Martin Amidu, will be the ONLY statement from the Presidency on this matter," he posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo sees it more prudent to work towards securing a second term come December 7, than to engage in what will be a banter between his office and the former Special Prosecutor.

"The President is focused on delivering on his mandate, and securing #4MoreToDoMore on 7th December," his post concludes.