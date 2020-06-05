1 hour ago

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, 5th June 2020, at a brief ceremony in Tema, commissioned Phase One of the Tema Interchange Project.

Comprising a two-tier intersection, a tunnel in the East-West direction, four (4) kilometres of improved roads, four (4) pedestrian bridges, one at each approach to the intersection, and the presence of several drainage structures the project was financed by a grant secured from the Japanese government in March 2017 to the tune of ¥6 billion, or $56 million.

The grant aid for implementation of Phase One of the project was negotiated and signed in March 2017, with construction commencing in February 2018 and work completed in June 2020.



Describing the commissioning of the project as “an excellent day in the life of Tema”, the President noted that for many, many years, residents living in and around the Tema Metropolis, and motorists, have had to endure the inconvenience of unbearable traffic and a poor road network when traversing the then rotary intersection.

The completion of the project, according to President Akufo-Addo, is a welcome development, especially as the upsurge of vehicular traffic, coupled with rapidly increasing urban population, are putting a lot of pressure on facilities in the cities, especially on road infrastructure, and sapping productivity.

“We made a pledge to the Ghanaian people to expand and improve the road network, while closing the missing links in the network. We had to make this pledge because we knew that the so-called ‘unprecedented infrastructure development’ of the Mahama administration was fantasy, existing in the ‘Green Book’, and not on the ground,” he said.

The President continued, “We know that the provision of quality road infrastructure is an important tool for the socio-economic development of our country, and Government will