17 minutes ago

Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo has been presented with a customized Real Madrid jersey on the occasion of his 77th birthday.

The President is currently in the Spanish capital of Madrid attending the Focus Africa 2023 conference.

President Akuffo-Addo was presented with a customized white home Real Madrid jersey with his new age 77 emblazoned at the back.

Ghana's President departed the country on Sunday for Spain accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs Shirley Ayorkor Botchway.

The septuagenaria Ghanaian President won a second term after the December 2020 General Elections which was contested by the leader of the opposition party John Mahama at the country's apex court but his writ was thrown out as it lacked merit.

President Akufo-Addo and his government are expected to consolidate the economic gains made by his government in their first term.

The customized jersey was autographed by several first team players of the Spanish giants.

PHOTOS BELOW: