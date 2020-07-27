11 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has arrived in Tamale for a 3-day working visit to the Northern, North East and Savannah regions.

The president during his tour to the various regions will commission the Yapei Water Project in the Savannah Region and the Nalerigu Water Project in the North East Region.

He will cut sod for the start of work on the Yendi, Damongo and Tamale water projects.

President Akufo-Addo will also cut sod for the construction of an ultramodern regional office of the Youth Empowerment Agency at Nalerigu, North East Region.

Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide in a press statement explained that “these working visits afford the President the opportunity to inspect the progress of work on on-going developmental projects, commission completed projects and cut sod for work to resume on others. He seizes the opportunity to engage and interact with chiefs and people of the various communities.”

