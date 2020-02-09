3 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Tuesday, 26th November, 2019

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Ghana on Saturday, 8 February 2020, to lead the Ghanaian delegation to the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union, which is being held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The meeting of the Heads of State will take place on 9 and 10 February 2020 on the theme: “Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development”.

President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Minister of Foreign Affairs Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Minister for the Interior Ambrose Dery, and officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Monday, 10 February 2020.

Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act as President until Mr Akufo-Addo returns.