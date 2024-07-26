1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended his congratulations to FC Samartex 1996 for their victory in the 2023-24 Ghana Premier League.

During a meeting with the club's delegation at the Jubilee House last Wednesday, the President pledged government support for their upcoming CAF Champions League campaign.

President Akufo-Addo also addressed the critical need for improved road infrastructure, promising to fix the deteriorating road network between Bawdie and Samreboi in the Wassa Amenfi District.

This infrastructure improvement aims to alleviate transportation challenges as FC Samartex prepares to host top teams from across the continent.

Leading the delegation was the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, accompanied by notable figures such as the Paramount Chief of Wassa Amenfi, Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II; the President of FC Samartex, Dr. Richard Duah Nsenkyire; General Manager Edmund Ackah; Business Development Manager Paul Kwasi Anyaba; and team captains Emmanuel Adu Siaw and Ebenezer Acquah.

Dr. Nsenkyire narrated the club’s remarkable turnaround season, highlighting how their inaugural season served as a learning experience, finishing 10th.

These lessons helped them dominate the league, maintaining the top position from the 14th week and ultimately clinching the title.

The visit to Jubilee House was both to present the league title to the President and to seek his blessings and financial support for the club's continental campaign.

Dr. Nsenkyire emphasized the financial challenges faced by Ghanaian clubs in continental competitions, describing these constraints as major hurdles.

He passionately appealed to President Akufo-Addo for financial backing to ensure FC Samartex's success in their maiden journey in the CAF Champions League.

In his response, President Akufo-Addo affirmed the necessity of state support for FC Samartex, recognizing them as Ghana's representative in the Champions League.

"The demands you're making on the government on this continental journey are not misplaced. You're flying the flag of Ghana, so we have to see what we can do to support you as far as money is concerned," he assured.

The meeting underscored the government's commitment to bolstering FC Samartex's efforts in their continental pursuits, promising to provide the necessary financial support to help them succeed.