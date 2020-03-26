3 hours ago

The President HE Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has granted amnesty to eight hundred and eight (808) prisoners.

The decision was taken upon the recommendation of the Prisons Service Council of the Ghana Prison Service and in consultation with the Council of State.

In a statement signed by the Director-General of Prisons, Patrick Darko Missah and copied to Peacefmonline.com, the decision was taken in accordance with article (72)1 of the 1992 constitution.

Presidential Amnesty To Deserving Prisoners

His Excellency the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, upon the recommendation of the Prisons Service Council and in consultation with the Council of State, has already in accordance with Article 72(1) of the Constitution granted amnesty to Eight Hundred and Eight (808) convict prisoners.

2. The categories of convicts affected are as below:

a. First offenders - 783

b. Seriously ill - 11

c. Inmates on death row to be commuted to life imprisonment - 7

d. Inmates serving a life sentence to have a sentence commuted to 20 years definite term - 4

e. Very old prisoners (7- years and above) - 3

3. The first offenders totaling 783 who have served half of their sentences, eleven/11 seriously ill prisoners, and three/3 aged (very old) prisoners are to be released outright. However, seven/7 prisoners on death row would have their sentences commuted to life imprisonment; while four prisoners serving a life sentence will be commuted to twenty/20 years definite term.

Signed

PATRICK DARKO MISSAH

DIRECTOR-GEN. OF PRISONS