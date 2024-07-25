48 minutes ago

Hopeson Adorye, the Director of Special Duties for the Movement for Change, has criticized the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, attributing the economic challenges faced by Ghanaians to the president's reliance on a "family and friends".

In an interview on Oyerepa TV on July 17, 2024, Adorye expressed his disappointment with the current state of the country, suggesting that the president's close relatives, who were involved in the governance process, are primarily responsible for the country's difficulties.

He noted that despite President Akufo-Addo's initial promise and determination to transform Ghana, he allowed himself to be misled by family members, leading to poor decision-making and governance issues.

"You can see that everybody is expressing disappointment with the government, so let us be concerned about the person who will change the narrative," Adorye said.

He admitted to having been part of the administration as a former member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) but emphasized that his faith in Akufo-Addo's leadership was misplaced due to the influence of certain family members. (meaning)

Adorye specifically mentioned Ken Ofori-Atta a former finance minister, Asante Bediatuo the secretary to the president, and Gabby Otchere-Darko a cousin to the president as key figures within the president's inner circle who have contributed to the country's woes.

He accused these individuals of obstructing progress and prioritizing their interests.

"Someone will accuse me of being part, and of course, yes, I was. But Akufo-Addo, I trusted, had the will and the zeal to change this country, but he allowed his family members to mislead him.

“If you have Ken Ofori-Atta and Akufo-Addo tell you to pay Paa Kwesi Nduom and he says he won't pay, how can you progress?

“His family members around him have disappointed him. I am telling you; I swear to God that Akufo-Addo was determined to change this country, but his family members disappointed him. That is why they say the effects of family and friends’ governments are bad. Asante Bediatuo, Gabby Otchere-Darko, and all,” he added.''