1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has granted presidential pardon to former Member of Parliament for Chiana/Paga Constituency Abuga Pele.

Abuga Pele was last month taken ill at the Nsawam Maximum Security Prison, from where he was transferred to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital and admitted at the High Dependency Unit (HDU) of the hospital.

He has since been discharged.

The former National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP was sentenced to a six-year imprisonment by an Accra High Court in 2018 for causing financial loss to the state while National Coordinator of the defunct Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency (GYEEDA).

Source: 3news