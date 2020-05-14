1 hour ago

Sources say the sacking Gilbert Ken Asmah was a result of his dabbling in chieftaincy matters

President Akufo-Addo has terminated the appointment of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Tarkwa-Nsuam Municipal Assembly, Gilbert Ken Asmah with immediate effect.

A source close to the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) told Takoradi-based Empire FM that the sacked MCE is alleged to have dabbled in chieftaincy matters, illegal mining (galamsey) and other intra-party conflicts in his constituency.

Former Presiding Member for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality and a close ally of George Mireku Duker, Member of Parliament for the area, Benjamin Kessie is said to have been nominated by the President as the person to take over from Mr Asmah.

Source: starr fm