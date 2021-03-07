3 hours ago

President of Ghana, Nana Adoo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has saluted the gallant Black Satellites squad for clinching the AFCON U-20 title in Mauritania on Saturday night.

Ghana defeated a spirited Ugandan side by 2-0 with all goals coming from captain Daniel Afriyie Barnie in both halves of the game.

Ghana wins its fourth title after first wining it in 1993, 1999, 2009 and now 2021 that is after 12 years since the likes of Andre Dede Ayew, Samuel Inkoom, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Daniel Agyei won the African title in Rwanda.

The President posted his message congratulating the Black Satellites on his Facebook page.

“Congratulations to the Black Satellites for winning Ghana’s 4th AFCON U-20 trophy. Thoroughly deserved victory, and they’ve made Mother Ghana proud. What a way to celebrate our 64th Independence Anniversary!! Kudos to the team, and I look forward to receiving the playing, technical and management teams to Jubilee House”, the President applauded the team in a post on Facebook.