2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo tested negative for coronavirus, the Information Minister has said.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, cautioned the public to desist from the practice of spreading fake news.

“There are those who even in these trying times take delight in fabricating stories and throwing them out there on social media sometimes for political purposes and sometimes for mere humour. We would want to discourage that as much as possible. There are stories going around that the President and some ministers have tested positive [for Coronavirus]. You have seen it on social media. It is not true,” he said.

A social media commentator, Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor, suggested that, the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the senior minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, have tested positive for coronavirus.

He made this claim on his Facebook live programme dubbed ‘With All Due Respect’.

But Mr Oppong Nkrumah noted that, the said information is false.

The Ofoase Ayeribi MP further advised persons with media social media platforms to help share relevant information which includes hands washing, social distancing, among others to be practiced to help to combat the spread of the virus.

“We will like to encourage that if you have access to a platform, use it to encourage compliance with preventive etiquettes so that we can save as many lives as possible,” he said.

Source: Ghanaweb.com