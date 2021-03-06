2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in honouring a constitutional obligation, will deliver a State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

Though he delivered a SONA last January 5, to end his first term, Tuesday’s address will signify the start of his second term, having won the presidential election held on December 7, 2020.

The SONA will also be the first of the Eighth Parliament.

A correspondence from the Public Affairs Unit of Parliament who confirmed the event said the time had changed to 2p.m. on March 9.

“This change has been necessitated by the Business of the House for the week,” the notice said.

The notice also indicated that the event would be held under the observance and compliance of all the COVID-19 protocols, thus only invited guests would be admitted.

COVID-19 protocols

The event will be held at the Dome within the precincts of Parliament in accordance to the COVID-19 protocols. Also, in observing the protocols, the event will be strictly by invitation and only accredited media will be allowed to cover in person.

Parliament resumed sitting on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, after a three-week closure.

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin, suspended activities of the House after 17 Members of Parliament (MPs) and over 150 staff tested positive for the virus.

Members and staff have been tested once again ahead of the resumption of activities in the house.

The SONA

The SONA is a constitutional obligation as stipulated in Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, which says: “the President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation.”

President Akufo-Addo’s address is expected to talk about Ghana’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the arrival of the vaccine and the vaccination exercise currently ongoing.

Also, the address will talk about how the President intends to conduct business during his second term.