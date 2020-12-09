1 hour ago

The President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has formed a 15 member transitional team that will supervise the smooth transfer of power from one administration to another.

Per the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012, (Act 845), within 24 hours after the declaration of an election, the president must form a transitional team.

It further adds that in the case an incumbent President is re-elected as is the case now, the president shall designate members of his transitional team.

The Electoral Commission (EC) declared the incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the winner of Monday December 7 General Elections.

Mrs Jean Mensa , the returning officer of the Presidential elections made the announcement at the commission's head office in Accra.

Nana Akufo-Addo won with 6,730,413 votes which represents 51.30 percent of the valid votes cast.

His closest competitor, John Dramani Mahama from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) got 6,214,889 votes representing 47.35 per cent.

Total votes cast - 13,119,460 representing 79 per cent of total voters.

In a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, it names the Chief of Staff,Madam Frema Osei Opare, Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Marfo among others as members of the transitional team.

FULL STATEMENT BELOW: