1 hour ago

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has presented gold award medals and certificates to one hundred (100) young people who have successfully completed the Gold Award level of the Head of State Award Scheme at a colorful ceremony at the Jubilee house in Accra under the theme “Enhancing youth employability through non- formal education’’.

Nana Addo, who is the Chief Patron of the Award Scheme, congratulated all award recipients for committing themselves to go through the various levels of the program as well as management, donors and all who have contributed to the development of the award scheme and young people in general in the country.

Individuals and corporate organization who have donated over the five years towards the smooth running of the award scheme were presented with honorary award plaques by the President, while the outgoing Board of Trustee were also honored for their dedicated service to the scheme during their tenure as Board members.

Meanwhile, the newly constituted board of trustees earlier paid a courtesy call on the President who thanked them for agreeing to serve on the board to help achieve the scheme’s aim of reaching over five hundred thousand (500,000) young people by the year 2024.

About the award

The Head of State Award Scheme - Ghana is the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award in Ghana and a member of the International Award Association. It facilitates the development of young people with the President as the Chief Patron.

As they set out to explore and, today’s young people face a broad range of challenges. If they are to succeed, they need the skills, resilience and understanding to help them take on whatever life may throw their way.

The Head of State Award Scheme helps young people to discover their potential– to find their purpose, passion and place in the world. It transforms individuals, communities and societies, helping young people to dream big, challenge themselves and step outside their comfort zone. It allows their achievements to be recognized consistently worldwide through a unique, international accreditation.

The Award Scheme is open to all young people aged 14-24, regardless of their background and circumstances. It is about personal development and individual challenge: it is a non-competitive, enjoyable, voluntary and balanced programme, which requires sustained effort over time.

As a non-formal educational framework that can complement formal education or offer a substitute where formal opportunities are not available, the Scheme is comprised of three levels: Bronze, Silver and Gold – each progressively more challenging. More than just about Adventurous Journeys or expeditions, it requires young people to choose a form of Voluntary Service, a Skill, Physical Recreation and at Gold level, a Residential Gold Project.

The Award Scheme provides a leisure time activities and a rewarding agenda that fills the gap left by formal tuition and equips young people for life, building their confidence and engaging them with their communities to make a difference to themselves and the world at large.