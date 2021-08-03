3 hours ago

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has urged the chiefs and people of Atibie and the entire Kwahu range and its environs to patronize the five-day free medical outreach being embarked upon Pby the Ghana Medical Relief (GMR) in partnership with the Kwahu Professionals Network (KPN)in the area.

The former President gave the advice when the GMR medical team paid a courtesy call on him at his residence in Accra at the weekend.

The GMR is a non-profit organization based in the United States of America and would be providing general health screening, pediatrics, dental, urological, obstetrics and health education to more than 5,000 people in the Atibie and other areas of the Eastern Region from August 2 to Friday, August 6, 2021.

Former President Kufuor said; "Doctor Owusu and this powerful team have come from United States to render humanitarian medical service...I know that they've targeted the Atibie hospital as the major hospital to go and render service to the people on the Kwahu Mountains.

“I want to use this occasion to appeal to all the people around to go for this free service."

He pledged his support for the group for their commitment to such activities to deprived communities in Ghana.

Dr Samuel Kwapong Owusu, the President of GMR expressed gratitude to the former President for hosting the team and looked forward to the Ghana Medical Relief partnering with the John Agyekum Kufuor (JAK) Foundation to improve the health of the citizens especially in deprived communities.

The medical team, which is under the leadership of Dr Owusu and Dr William Rockson has in previous years visited Anomabo in the Central and Asiakwa in the Eastern Region and provided similar services to over 3,000 indigenes of those areas.

The organization made up of medical practitioners and volunteers work in collaboration with hospitals, churches, and agencies in the United States for supplies and medical equipment that are then donated to hospitals and clinics, while also providing free medical services to deprived communities in Ghana annually.

To date, the organization has donated hospital beds, ultrasound machines, examination tables, cardiac defibrillators, operating room equipment, and numerous medical supplies/medications to several hospitals and clinics in Ghana.

In a related development, Davis Ansah Opoku, the Member of Parliament for Mpraeso in the Eastern Region has applauded the GMR for their commitment to provide health services to deprived communities.

He made the commendation when the executives of the Kwahu Professionals Network (KPN), partners of this year’s medical outreach welcomed the medical team to the country at a brief ceremony.

Mr Opoku assured the team of the communities readiness, saying that there have been massive awareness creation in the media at Kwahu to ensure that residents in and around Atibie benefit from the gesture.