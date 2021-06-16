2 hours ago

The country’s financing road map for the realisation of the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has been launched at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The launch of the road map, which is the first of its kind in Africa, attracted business giants from across the globe via zoom, as well as captains of industry in the country.

The event was moderated by the President of the World Economic Forum, Mr Borge Brende, via Zoom from Switzerland.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who launched the programme, urged the global private sector community to take advantage of SDG-related business opportunities in the country.

Opportunities

He said although Ghana’s financing gap of the SDGs within the next decade was estimated about $450 billion, it represented a business and investment opportunity for the private sector in areas such as infrastructural development, agriculture, industry, energy, health, communication, education, water and sanitation.

“Far from being a financing gap, I personally see this as a $450-billion business and investment opportunity for the private sector,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo, who is the Co-chair of the UN Secretary-General's Eminent Group of Advocates for the SDGs, said Ghana, which is ranked as the most stable in the sub-region, could boast strong democratic institutions and systems that ensured good governance and the rule of law.

“And we are blessed to have an entrepreneurial and dynamic youthful population who are very savvy with technology and innovation,” he said.

“Presently, the Ministry of Finance is preparing bankable SDG initiatives which will form the basis for well-prepared commercially attractive projects. Work is also ongoing to develop an SDGs investor platform that will provide market intelligence and investment opportunities in the country,” he added.

Commitment

President Akufo-Addo said the country was committed to the SDGs, even in the face of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, in line with its transformational and development agenda.

“I am confident that with our prudent and smart policies, backed by enhanced investments, we will turn the corner rapidly and put our nation back on track,” he added.

The President said it was as a result of the effects of the pandemic on the nation’s social and economic development that the government launched the GH¢100-billion Ghana Cares Obaatanpa programme.

He said the programme would help stabilise, revitalise and transform the economy to create jobs, prosperity and wealth for the people.

President Akufo-Addo answered over 10 questions regarding investment opportunities in Ghana.

The questions were asked by the Group President of MTN, Mr Ralph Mupita; the Chairman of Prudential PLC, Ms Shrita Vader, among others.

Growth

Mr Brende said before the COVID-19 pandemic, Ghana had posted an impressive economic growth in Africa, and that despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, it was still hoped that the country would do well.

He, however, expressed concern over the fact that out of the global stimulus package of over $15 trillion, only one per cent had been allocated to developing countries, a huge gap in the implementation of the SDGs.

