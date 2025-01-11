1 hour ago

President John Mahama has directed the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to immediately launch an investigation into the deaths recorded during the 2020 and 2024 elections.

During the 2020 elections, eight persons were reportedly killed from gunshots allegedly fired by military personnel at the Techiman South constituency in the Bono East Region.

A statement signed by the Executive Secretary to the President, Dr. Callistus Mahama, and addressed to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) indicated that these incidents have left a lasting mark on the nation’s democratic process.

The statement underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring justice for the victims and their families, demanding swift and transparent action.

As part of the investigation, the Presidency has proposed measures including the formation of a dedicated task force within the CID to focus solely on these cases.

Additionally, thorough interviews with eyewitnesses and victims’ families have been recommended to gather critical evidence.

The government also called for a review of electoral security arrangements to identify lapses and assign responsibilities during the affected periods.

