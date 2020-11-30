4 hours ago

Independent presidential candidate, Kwame Alfred Aseidu Walker, was involved in an accident on Sunday, November 29, 2020, in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Mr Walker and his running mate, Jacob Osei Yeboah, who were on a tour in the region, were scheduled to meet Otumfuo Osei Tutu II later that day to pay a courtesy call on him when the incident occurred.

According to the photographer of Mr Walker, three of his vehicles were damaged, however, there were no casualties recorded.

Read his post on his official Instagram page below: