2 hours ago

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu constituency is not backing down on his quest to get answers on cost of presidential travels.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said he will file another urgent question in Parliament to haul the Minister for National Security, Kan Dapaah to Parliament.

The North Tongu MP, who is also the ranking member on the Foreign Affairs Committee in Parliament, revealed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Friday.

Ken Ofori-Atta on Thursday, July 22, 2021, told Parliament that the “best place” to furnish the House with details of the cost of the president’s recent official travels outside the country is the Minister for National Security.

Rather, he said the National Security Minister will be the right person with answers to the questions

Mr Ablakwa said the Finance Minister was not truthful to the August House.

He could not fathom why Mr Ofori-Atta did not have answers to his questions yet accepted to appear before Parliament.

This notwithstanding, the North Tongu MP, said the conduct of the Finance Minister will not deter him from getting his answers.

Mr Ablakwa said his motivation is to ensure the Akufo-Addo government is accountable to the citizenry.