After a long while football is gradually getting back to its normalcy but even before next week, undoubtedly the biggest rivalry in the country will cross swords at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium this afternoon in the President's Cup replay game.

It will be the fourth straight President Cup meeting between Kotoko and Hearts with Kotoko winning the last two meetings on penalties.

The Porcupine Warriors enter this fixture with an enviable record of being the record-holders of the President Cup with five trophies followed by Hearts of Oak who have won it four times since its inception in 2003.

POSSIBLE LINE UP FOR KOTOKO:

With the injury of Felix Annan goalkeeper Kwame Baah will get the chance to stake a claim for a place in the goal post after his brilliant display for the Black Meteors team in Egypt.

Not much changes is expected in the defence with Patrick Yeboah playing at left back and the recalled Augustibe Sefah at right full back with the centre back pair being Emmanuel Agyemang Badu and Empem Dacosta.

In midfield we expect the gaffer to go for a double pivot of Justice Blay and Habib Mohammed with Emmanuel Gyamfi,Kelvin Andoh and Augustine Okrah playing just behind the lone striker Sogne Yacouba.

Asante Kotoko’s Probable Lineup: Kwame Baah, Augustine Sefah, Patrick Yeboah, Agyemang Badu, Empem Dacosta, Justice Blay, Habib Mohammed, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Kelvin Andoh, Augustine Okrah, Songne Yacouba.

POSSIBLIE LINE UP FOR HEARTS OF OAK:

Richmond Ayi will obviously be preferred in post to new arrival Richard Attah who came from Elmina Sharks with Mohammed Alhassan pairing Raddy Ovouka the Congolese has seen a steady progress and improvement and it be no surprise should he get the nod over Benjamin Agyare, Robert Addo at centre back.

William Denkyi and Christopher Bonney will occupy the full back slots with Benjamin Afutu and Aminu Alhassan anchoring the middle.

Manaf Umar and Dominic Eshun will play behind the lone striker Kofi Kordzi in the absence of mercurial striker Joseph Esso

Hearts of Oak’s Probable Lineup: Richmond Ayi, Mohammed Alhassan, Raddy Ovouka, William Denkyi, Christopher Bonney, Benjamin Afutu, Aminu Alhassan, Dominic Eshun, Umar Manaf, Bernard Arthur, Kofi Kordzi.