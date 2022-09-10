7 minutes ago

Ghana and Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew says that he was born into pressure as being an 'Ayew' alone comes with enormous pressure.

He says that Ghanaians have seen durable versions of the Ayew's on display so there is always the pressure to perform.

Jordan Ayew is the son of legendary Abedi Ayew who captained Ghana for many years and won the African best player three times.

He is regarded by many as the best Ghanaian player in recent memory as he was a pure delight to watch during his playing days.

Jordan Ayew has often been accused by many Ghanaians of lacking the killer instincts to score for the Black Stars but always gets a call up with some ridiculing him as a defensive striker.

“You have a lot of pressure in the country [Ghana] because the name Ayew is a big name and they have always seen very good Ayew players so there is always pressure to be on top,” he told Supersport.

But he added that he is used to the pressure as it is a part of his daily life.

“I was born in pressure and I’m still living in pressure so for me, it’s a daily thing. It’s part of life and I’m enjoying it and I’m so proud.”

Jordan Ayew has netted 29 goals in the Premier League overall, the highest figure attained by a Ghanaian.